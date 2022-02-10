In Olympic curling gold medal rematch, Sweden beats US men

By JIMMY GOLEN

AP Sports Writer

BEIJING (AP) — The U.S. men’s curling team isn’t dwelling on the last time it played Sweden at the Olympics. It’s thinking of the next time. Sweden beat John Shuster’s foursome 7-4 on Thursday in a rematch of the Pyeongchang gold medal match. Niklas Edin’s team remained perfect in the round-robin and handed the defending champions their first loss of the Beijing Games. The result left the Americans hoping for a rematch against Edin’s foursome. That could happen only if they both qualify for the playoffs.