Johaug wins 2nd Olympic gold at Beijing Games in 10K classic

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Therese Johaug’s appetite for Olympic gold medals was satisfied again. The Norwegian great added another title to her tally by winning the 10-kilometer classic race five days after winning the first gold medal of the Beijing Olympics. Johaug glided around the cold, windy course in 28 minutes, 6.3 seconds. Kerttu Niskanen of Finland was ahead of Johaug at the 8.6-kilometer mark but crossed the finish line .4 seconds behind. Krista Parmakoski of Finland earned bronze. Johaug said after winning the skiathlon on Saturday that once you win a gold medal “you want more.”