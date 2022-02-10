Skip to Content
MLB’s Manfred says sense of urgency in Rays’ ballpark search

By MARK DIDTLER
Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says league officials “have a sense of urgency” to find a new ballpark for the Tampa Bay Rays after scrapping a plan to split seasons between Florida and Montreal when the team’s lease at Tropicana Field expires following the 2027 season. Major League Baseball gave the Rays the go-ahead in June 2019 to explore the two-city plan, then announced Jan. 20 that the concept had been rejected. The Rays are perenially plagued by among the lowest home attendance in the major leagues.

