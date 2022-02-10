Nevada governor expected to revise state’s pandemic plan

By SCOTT SONNER and KEN RITTER

Associated Press

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak rescinds mask mandate, effective immediately. The Democrat up for reelection in November made the announcement Thursday. The National Federation of Independent Business state chapter urged Sisolak on Wednesday to drop the mask mandate it says is making it hard for small businesses to retain and hire workers. New COVID-19 cases in Nevada continue a steep decline since a statewide peak in mid-January. But the spread of the virus remains far above CDC thresholds.