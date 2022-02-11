Vegas school trustees vote $9M in bus driver sex crimes case

LAS VEGAS (AP) — School trustees in Las Vegas have approved a $9 million settlement in a case involving a former school bus driver who was sent to prison in 2018 for sexually assaulting special education preschoolers. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Clark County School Board accepted the agreement Thursday unanimously and without comment. The action followed the dismissal in November of a federal lawsuit involving parents of a girl and boy who were 3 and 4 years old when Michael Ray Banco was arrested in 2015. Banco is now 62. He pleaded guilty to sexual assault with a minor and lewdness with a child and is serving to 35 years to life in prison.