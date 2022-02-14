February sees more couples going to the chapel in Vegas

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Between Valentine’s Day and Feb. 22, or 2-22-22, love will be in the Las Vegas area air for most of the month. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports Sin City, also home of several glitzy chapels of love, is gearing up for more couples than usual saying “I do” starting Monday, Valentine’s Day. The demand is expected to be so high that a pop-up marriage license bureau has been installed at Harry Reid International Airport. Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya says her staff anticipates handling more than 80,000 marriage certificates this year. Feb. 22 has been a popular date in the wedding industry because of the 2-22-22 numerology.