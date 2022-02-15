N. Gene Autry closed due to deadly wreck: Indian Canyon closed because of low visibility

A deadly wreck forced Palm Springs Police to close N. Gene Autry Trail Tuesday morning through the wash area between Interstate 10 and E. Vista Chino. Indian Canyon Drive was also closed due to blowing sand and dust creating low visibility for drivers.

The cause of the 6:30 a.m. collision on N. Gene Autry Trail was under investigation. There was no immediate word on the vehicle or vehicles involved. The road was expected to remain closed for a few hours.

Drivers can use Vista Chino Road or Highway 111 to get in and out of Palm Springs, but traffic was backed up on Interstate 10 eastbound between Palm Drive / N. Gene Autry Trail and Date Palm Drive. Drivers should plan for extra time to get to their destination.

No other details have been released at this time.

