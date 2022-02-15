Skip to Content
States report heavy betting on this year’s Super Bowl

By WAYNE PARRY
Associated Press

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Legal betting on this year’s Super Bowl was heavy in the first four states to report results. Nevada saw nearly $180 million in bets, New Jersey saw nearly $144 million, Mississippi saw nearly $6.4 million and Montana saw nearly $700,000. With more states approving legal sports betting, this year’s Super Bowl was sure to break records. The American Gaming Association predicted last week that $7.6 billion would be wagered on the NFL championship game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals. That total also included bets made with illegal bookmakers.

