November homicide suspect found dead in culvert in Sparks

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — The body of a suspect in a Sparks homicide three months ago has been found in a drainage culvert near a residential area in the hills of east Sparks. Sparks police said Wednesday a man came across the body last week when he entered the culvert while looking for his injured dog. The FBI and Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the dead man as Raymond Michael Clare. Clare, who was 53 at the time, was named in an arrest warrant as a suspect the Nov. 10 death of a 41-year-old man in Sparks on East Prater Way. The cause and manner of Clare’s death remain under investigation.