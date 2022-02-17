Brog joins Nevada’s GOP primary in 1st District House race

LAS VEGAS (AP) — David Brog, a conservative activist and defender of Israel who says one of his priorities is securing the U.S. border with Mexico, has entered the Republican primary in southern Nevada for the congressional seat held by Democratic Rep. Dina Titus. Brog joins a GOP primary field in the 1st District that includes Mark Robertson, an Army veteran, and Carolina Serrano, a former Trump campaign staffer. He said in announcing his candidacy Wednesday he’s spent his life fighting for the conservative principles of ex-President Donald Trump’s America First agenda. He says one of his priorities will be finishing Trump’s wall on the Mexican border.