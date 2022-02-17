Clark County to buy new machines to count mail-in ballots

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Clark County Commission has agreed to spend nearly $1 million to buy four high-speed counting machines to tabulate mail-in ballots for the upcoming primary and general elections. The move comes after the Legislature made permanent last summer a law that automatically sends mail ballots to every active registered voter in Nevada elections. More voters cast their ballots by mail in the 2020 election than any other way in both Clark County and statewide. About 46.5% of Clark County voters cast their ballots by mail in 2020. About 42% voted early and about 11% on Election Day. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the commission voted unanimously to spend $950,000 for the machines on Tuesday.