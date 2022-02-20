Man gets long prison term in 2018 fatal Las Vegas shooting

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A man has been given a prison sentence of 20 to 50 years in connection with 2018 fatal shooting of a 60-year-old woman outside her northwest Las Vegas home. Prosecutors say 22-year-old Kamari Collins pleaded guilty in December to first-degree murder. His co-defendant was sentenced in December to 32 years to life in prison for fatally shooting Sheri Aoyagi after robbing her home with Collins. Authorities say Aoyagi and her husband returned home in May 2018 to discover their home had been burglarized and the two suspects were still at the home. Police say Aoyagi was fatally shot before the suspects fled the scene. They were later arrested in California.