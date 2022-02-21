Project to assess needs of long-isolated Arizona community

LAKE HAVASU CITY, Ariz. (AP) — A small, remote northern Arizona town where a polygamist group used to be dominant makes few headlines these days, but that doesn’t mean it’s been entirely forgotten. Today’s News-Herald reports Mohave County officials are supporting a project to assess and address the long-isolated community’s health needs. County Health Director Denise Burley said the assessment will be largely conducted by the community itself. The sect that long dominated the area that includes Colorado City was run by Warren Jeffs but he’s now serving a life sentence in Texas for sexually assaulting girls he considered brides.