Cole’s drive, defense lift No. 21 UConn over No. 8 Villanova

By PAT EATON-ROBB

AP Sports Writer

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — R.J. Cole hit a driving floater with 5.9 seconds left and then took a charge at the other end of the court to rally No. 21 UConn to a 71-69 win over No. 8 Villanova. Adama Sanogo scored 20 points and Tyler Polley drained a clutch 3-pointer for the Huskies, who beat the Wildcats for the first time since 2014 to secure their first 20-win season in six years. Isaiah Whaley added 13 points and Cole had 12 for the Huskies, who played most of the game without coach Dan Hurley, who was ejected in the first half. Collin Gillespie had 17 points and Brandon Slater added 15 for Villanova, which had won five in a row and eight of nine.