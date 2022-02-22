Rublev beats Evans, Khachanov faces Djokovic in Dubai

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Second-seeded Andrey Rublev has beaten Daniel Evans 6-4, 7-5 in the first round of the Dubai Championships just two days after winning his ninth tour title. The Russian defeated Felix Auger-Aliassime in the final at the Open 13 tournament in Marseille on Sunday. He’ll next face Soonwoo Kwan after the South Korean beat Ilya Ivashka in straight sets. The seventh-ranked Rublev also won the doubles title in Marseille with Ukrainian partner Denys Molchanov. Karen Khachanov will face top-seeded Novak Djokovic in the second round after the Russian beat Alex de Minaur 6-3, 6-7 (1), 7-5.