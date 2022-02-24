New details in Carson City deputy shooting of armed suspect

CARSON CITY (AP) — The Carson City sheriff’s office has released additional details after a deputy shot a burglary suspect who was brandishing a machete and charged a nearby resident during a two-hour standoff earlier this week. The suspect, 21-year-old Luis Santana, remains hospitalized in stable condition as state police continue to investigation the officer-involved shooting. The Carson City sheriff says Santana also had a hatchet and a lit blow torch while allegedly attempting to steal catalytic converters. They say he was in a “highly agitated altered state” when he charged the 66-year-old resident before a deputy shot him. He faces multiple charges including assault with a deadly weapon against an elderly person.