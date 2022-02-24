Reno police: Suspect fatally shot by Sparks police officer

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Authorities say a suspect is dead after being shot by at least a Sparks police officer during an incident in Reno. The shooting occurred late Wednesday night after the suspect ran from Sparks police who had gone to Reno apartment complex as part of an investigation, police told local news outlets.No identities were released and no additional information was immediately available on circumstances of the incident, which Reno police will investigate.