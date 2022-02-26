The annual Warburton Celebrity Golf Tournament is back after pandemic pause

The 12th annual Patrick Warburton Celebrity golf tournament is back in-person since last year’s event was virtual due to the pandemic. The event took place at the Classic Club and the Desert Willow. All funds raised went to St. Jude's children's research hospital.

The tournament raised funds by giving small groups of golfers the chance to play with a celebrity. Golfers got to meet celebs like John O'Hurley, Patrick Warburton, and Jennie Garth.

"I'm just so honored to be here playing in the Warburton... I mean, I'm so fortunate just to be involved with an organization like St. Jude is a privilege," said Garth.

Since the tournament started 12 years ago, more than 18 million dollars have been raised for St. Jude families. Events like the Warburton help ensure families never get a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing, or food.

"As far as St. Jude's and a charity event, there's nothing like it," said golfer Brenda Pictor. "So we'll make new friends forever and it's all for a good cause and it's a lot of fun."

"One family, in particular, came here and met us all and they had lost their child, but they wanted everybody to know how important St. Jude was to them," said Pictor.

This year's tournament was sold out. Making the Warburton the highest-grossing tournament for the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

This is the second year golfer Bernie Lyons plays in the tournament.

"We have a great celebrity Jackie Flynn and a great group of guys who we're playing with so we're having fun," said Lyons. "All the people that volunteer and the board have just made it an elegant affair. It's just one of the best that I get to participate in."