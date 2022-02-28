Las Vegas police officer arrested in casino robbery

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas police say one of their own officers has been arrested for attempting to rob a casino. Authorities say they received a report just before 7 a.m. Sunday about a robbery at a casino but that security had detained a suspect. Responding officers identified the suspect as 33-year-old Caleb Rogers, a officer who was off duty. Rogers has since been booked into jail for burglary with a firearm, assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of robbery with a deadly weapon. It was not immediately known Monday if Rogers had an attorney. Rogers has been with the Las Vegas Police since 2015.