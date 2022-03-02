Arrest made in deadly stabbing of woman in Palm Springs

Update 4:50 p.m.

Police confirmed that a suspect has been arrested in connection with this murder.

The suspect has not been charged, so we will not publish their identity until charges are filed.

According to jail records, the suspect is a 64-year-old man who was arrested at 11 p.m.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in court on Friday at the Indio Larson Justice Center.

Original Report: 12:30 a.m.

Palm Springs police were out investigating a deadly stabbing Tuesday night.

An unidentified woman was found dead on the 1700 block of East Arenas Road, across from East Calle Lileta, at 9:52 Tuesday night.

KESQ

A person of interest was taken into custody, according to Police Chief Andy Mills.

Additional details remain under investigation.