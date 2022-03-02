At least 5 families lose everything after a large fire in Thermal, 30 people displaced

Several families in the Thermal area are seeking help after losing everything to a fierce fire.

The fire occurred Wednesday afternoon along the 88000 block of 77th Avenue. By the time firefighters were able to contain the flames, the fire destroyed five homes and two outhouses.

A mother of four told Telemundo 15's Marco Revuelta that if it hadn't been for her husband, she might not be here today to tell us about her experience.

A small, humble neighborhood of mobile homes surrounded by agricultural fields in Thermal has been left in rubble.

Vilma Peralta is one of the neighbors who is now homeless because of the severe fire.

"We all got burned, everything, everything, we didn't get anything out," said Peralta.

Vilma said that she was inside her house taking a bath when her husband came home from work yelling at her to get out of the house.

"He told me to go outside and I went out, I looked out the door, I saw outside, I saw it was thundering outside, and I quickly went out to put on my clothes to run, to get out, but we couldn't get anything out," said Vilma.

Vilma lived at her home with her family since 2015. Her four children were at school when the flames broke out. The only thing she managed to rescue was her car.

"It was the only thing I was able to take out because when I came back I had the trailer, the first trailer and I set fire to ours," said Peralta.

"It was the only thing I was able to take out because when I returned to the trailer, the first trailer and I saw our trailer on fire," said Peralta.

A total of 30 people were displaced by the fire. 19 adults and 11 children.

"I know my children are sad, they had their things, they had their games, as I humbly tell you, but you try to give your children what they want, but now they don't have any," said Peralta

The cause of the fire remains unknown and remain under investigation.

Vilma and her family ask for the support and solidarity of the community to face this terrible moment.

"One works in the field, you don't earn that much, it's hard to get things done and do it all over again, but I know that with God's will we will get back on our feet," said Peralta.

Vilma's family is one of five families affected. If you would like to help Vilma's family you can call 831-776-4596.

Another family, the Cortes family, has created a GoFundMe page.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

If you like to learn more about the fire, watch Marco Revuelta's report for Telemundo 15.