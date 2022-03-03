8 soccer players leave Russian club as exodus continues

KRASNODAR, Russia (AP) — Eight foreign soccer players have left Russian Premier League club Krasnodar in a continuing exodus of players and staff since Russia invaded Ukraine last week. Krasnodar says the eight players asked for their contracts to be suspended but not canceled, so they could live and train elsewhere. They include former France international Rémy Cabella and Sweden winger Victor Claesson. Coach Daniel Farke quit on Wednesday along with his assistants after less than two months in the job and without overseeing a game.