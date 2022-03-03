‘Art is more of a relief for students’, says February ‘One Class At A Time’ winner

An art teacher from Raymond Cree Middle School in Palm Springs has been named February’s One Class At A Time winner.

After learning she was nominated by a friend and fellow teacher, Mrs. Ashley Bray said she "was honored" and "is happy" to be working as an educator here in the desert.

Bray said she has been teaching for the past 5 years, mostly working with 7th and 8th graders.

While she has mainly focused her curriculum on mediums including painting, drawing, and clay, she said she would like to teach her students more about print making, which was her Fine Arts major in college.

She explained she hopes to use her $500 award to purchase a printing press.

Bray said she has already introduced her class to this art form, but would like to do so even more now that they're back in the classroom amid eased COVID-19 restrictions.

