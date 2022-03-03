Coachella Valley supports local Ukrainian Restaurant, Haus of Pizza

Although Russian-Ukrainian tension continues abroad, the valley community is looking for ways to support Ukrainians here at home.

Locally owned restaurant, Haus of Pizza, is serving up a Russian special the first week of every month.

The menu under the name of "Russian food coma," features dishes from former Soviet countries including Ukraine.

Some of these dishes include, borscht, vinegar bread and chebureki.

Ukrainian owner, Iryna Pyle is overwhelmed by the amount of people who have stopped by her restaurant to share their kind words and show their support.

Pyle has family back in Ukraine, and recalls that her hometown, Logan's was taken over by Russia in 2014.

Customers, both regulars and newcomers, are happy that their American dollars are helping a neighbor with ties to Ukraine.

Learn more about Haus of Pizza, Iryna Pyle HERE.

Also click HERE to read up on Coachella Valley resident, Fedor Rogovets, who is checking in daily with his loved ones in Kyiv.