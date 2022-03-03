Motorcyclist suffers major injuries after crash in Desert Hot Springs

A motorcyclist has been hospitalized with major injuries after a crash Thursday afternoon in Desert Hot Springs.

The crash was reported at around 2:30 p.m. on Mountain View Road between Via Domingo and Calle Azteca.

There was no word on what led up to the crash. News Channel 3 crew at the scene spotted a downed motorcycle in the middle of the roadway and a vehicle with rear damage.

Northbound Mountain View Road and Via Domingo and Southbound Mountain View Road and Calle Azteca will be shut down until at least 7 p.m., Police Chief Jim Henson confirmed.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.