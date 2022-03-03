Skip to Content
Running backs hoping to change perceptions at NFL combine

By MICHAEL MAROT
AP Sports Writer

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Kenneth Walker III believes NFL scouts may be shortchanging this year’s running backs contingent. He sees a promising group of skillful, multi-faceted players. He thinks more than one is worthy of being a first-round draft pick in April. The problem is many teams find more value waiting to take a running back. So Walker and nearly three dozen other runners will spend this week trying to change minds at the NFL’s annual scouting combine in Indianapolis.

