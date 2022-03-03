Sisolak says housing initiative would help 13,000 households

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Gov. Steve Sisolak says more than 13,000 Nevada households would benefit from the $500 million housing initiative he proposed last week through a combination of direct investments and leveraging of other forms of debt financing programs. Sisolak said the initiative he dubbed “Home Means Nevada” would utilize federal COVID-19 relief money to establish four categories of funds within the Nevada Housing Division. The Democrat running for re-election said it would be the single biggest housing investment in state history. He says it will help lower costs, boost availability and assist seniors in making repairs to stay in their existing homes. It must be approved by the Legislature’s Interim Finance Committee.