Suspect in killings of 3 Mexican cousins arrested in Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police say a suspect has been arrested in the killings of three Mexican cousins whose bodies were found in a vacant lot last month. A police spokesman identified the suspect as 21-year-old Juan Vargas. Jail records say Vargas was booked on suspicion of crimes that included murder and kidnapping. Police identified the victims as Herminio Perez Ramirez, Isauro Martinez Dominguez and Abimael Jimenez Morenos. Phoenix TV station ABC15 reported that the cousins were from the Mexican state of Oaxaca and that relatives say they had been driving to Wisconsin to live with relatives. It wasn’t clear whether Vargas had an attorney who could speak on his behalf