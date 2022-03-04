Biden announces Siemens investment, planned factory jobs

By JOSH BOAK

Associated Press

President Joe Biden has joined with the CEO of technology company Siemens USA to announce a $54 million investment to produce equipment for the electrical infrastructure. They say the investment will lead to 300 additional jobs at locations in California and Texas. Siemens USA CEO Barbara Humpton is among several manufacturing executives who’ve met with Biden recently to discuss their expansion plans. The Democratic president also will announce details on a rule requiring that companies providing goods to the government have 75% of their product content made domestically, up from 55%.