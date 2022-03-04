Former RSO captain announces run for Sheriff

A new contender for Riverside County is announcing his candidacy.

Former Riverside County Sheriff's Captain Michael Lujan is the first to challenge incumbent Sheriff Chad Bianco, who is running for his second term.

"The reason why I'm running is to restore the integrity, honesty, and professionalism and leadership to the department to the Office of Sheriff," Lujan said in an interview with News Channel 3.

Lujan has 31 years of experience at RSO, holding every rank in the department except corporal. He said he saw "unethical conduct" under Sheriff Chad Bianco's leadership, and disagrees with his decision not to enforce Covid-19 rules.

Bianco also controversially paid for a 2014 membership with far-right group the Oath Keepers.

"I feel that the men and women of the Sheriff's Department and the residents of Riverside County deserve a sheriff that's not political," Lujan said. "A sheriff that will look at things from from a legal perspective, right from wrong."

Lujan said he wants to be fiscally responsible with a budget that is now approaching $900 million.

"I think it's a legitimate issue, when the sheriff is driving around in what people report is $150,000 Chevy pickup truck," he said. "I mean, is that a wise way to spend taxpayer money? I would disagree."

After a rise in deadly force from the Sheriff's Department last year with deputies killing 10 people in 2021, Lujan said more restraint should be shown on the part of police.

"We can look at our training and encouraged our deputies, 'let's be patient and continue to deep try to deescalate verbally,'" he said.

Lujan admits he's at a disadvantage joining the race with just three months until the June 7 election and has a major fundraising disadvantage. But he said that's not a deterrent from taking on Sheriff Bianco for the top law enforcement position in Riverside County.

In a statement to News Channel 3, Bianco responded to Lujan's candidacy, saying in part: “I am extremely confident that not only my supporters, but also my detractors, will find it very surprising that Mike Lujan would attempt to run for an office built on integrity and trust with the community.”

Read Bianco's full statement here:

After becoming Sheriff, I made it completely clear to employees that our integrity as an organization was paramount to our success within the community. I speak with every new hire and explain to them that mistakes in day to day judgement can be fixed, but lapses in ethical and moral behavior are fatal to your career. We must hold ourselves to a higher standard.



I am very proud of the relationships mended and built during my first term. The working relationship with the Board of Supervisors and Executive Office has allowed us to fundamentally change “the way we have always done things” to fiscally streamline our department while saving millions of tax payer dollars. Additionally, our department has become an example for community engagement and transparency. During a time of increased crime throughout the nation, our efforts have decreased most crimes including a twenty eight percent decrease in homicides.



I look forward to building on what we have accomplished so far, and I am confident the voters will agree.