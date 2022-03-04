Two men hospitalized, one dead after suspected overdoses in Cathedral City parking lot

One man is dead and two others are in the hospital after being found with symptoms of an opioid overdose in a Cathedral City parking lot Friday morning.

The Cathedral City Fire Department was first notified of the incident at approximately 6:21 a.m. First responders were called to reports of a male lying down in a parking lot along the 31200 block of Landau Boulevard.

CCFD arrived and found the man in medical distress, they also found a second man inside a vehicle also in need of medical assistance.

Police said both men displayed symptoms of an opioid overdose.

First responders then found a third man dead at the top of a staircase landing near the two other men. Authorities were not clear on whether they believed this man died of an overdose as well.

The first two males were transported to a local area hospital and are expected to survive.

The Cathedral City Police Department launched a death investigation. Detectives were also notified,

responded and took over the investigation.

If you have information related to this incident or believe you may have information, please contact

Cathedral City Police Department at 760-770-0300 / Detective Sergeant Heather Olsen at 760-770-0398, via the Cathedral City Police Department website at: cathedralcitypolice.com; or email tips@cathedralcity.gov

You may also report your information anonymously through the WeTip hotline at: 1-800-78-CRIME or WWW.WETIP.com. Some tip information may qualify for a cash reward.

If you or someone you know has drug dependency issues, you may reach out to: Riverside County of Department of Mental Health Substance Use Community Access, Referral, Evaluation, and Support CARES Line (800) 499-3008

