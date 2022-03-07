2 Las Vegas fire chiefs to retire amid internal probe

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Two of the Las Vegas Fire Department’s highest ranking officials who are the subjects of an internal investigation are retiring. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Monday that Fire Department Chief Jeff Buchanan and Deputy Chief Dina Dalessio recently put in for retirement within a week of each other. This news comes amid a probe spurred by a letter sent last year to the city manager from an assistant fire chief. The letter, which the newspaper obtained through a public records request, the assistant fire chief accuses Dalessio of unprofessional behavior like demeaning staff. Dalessio called the accusations “baseless” and “without merit.” Buchanan did not immediately return a request for comment.