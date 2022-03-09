COVID-19 cases, deaths continue to drop globally, WHO says

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization says the number of new coronavirus cases and deaths globally have continued to fall in the past week. Only the Western Pacific is reporting an increase in COVID-19. The U.N. health agency issued its latest report on the pandemic on Wednesday. WHO said new COVID-19 infections dropped by 5% in the last week. That continues a declining trend that first started more than a month ago. Deaths were also down by 8% and have been falling globally for the last two weeks.