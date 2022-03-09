Newsom proposes gas tax rebate as California prices hit highest in the nation

Gov. Gavin Newsom is proposing a gas tax rebate as California prices surge to the highest in the nation.

Newsom gave his State of the State address Tuesday night in Sacrament, in which he proposed sending money back to taxpayers to offset record-high gas prices. Newsom also rejected calls to increase oil drilling.

The proposal would likely come in the form of a tax rebate, but the governor didn't give specifics.

"In January, we proposed a pause to the gas tax increase," Newsom said. "Now it's clear we have to go farther. And that's why working with legislative leadership, I'll be submitting a proposal to put money back in the pockets of Californians to address rising gas prices."

Newsom also offered "California's leadership" as the alternative to oil, calling clean energy "this generation's greatest economic opportunity."

"Now we have an opportunity to extend this leadership to secure a critical component of the supply chain for batteries, by tapping one of the world's largest lithium reserves right here in California and Imperial Valley," Newsom said.