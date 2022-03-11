Skip to Content
News
By
today at 11:18 PM
Published 11:17 PM

4 adults displaced after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

KESQ

Friday night, firefighters responded to a house fire on Via Corto, just off of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

4 adults were displaced and the Red Cross was called in to help. 

CalFire said the home was fully involved in fire when they arrived around 9 p.m. Friday night. The damage was estimated at $300,000. 

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

Stay with News Channel 3 for any new developments.

News

Kylie Miller

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content