4 adults displaced after house fire in Desert Hot Springs

Friday night, firefighters responded to a house fire on Via Corto, just off of Palm Drive in Desert Hot Springs.

4 adults were displaced and the Red Cross was called in to help.

CalFire said the home was fully involved in fire when they arrived around 9 p.m. Friday night. The damage was estimated at $300,000.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported.

