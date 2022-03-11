Riverside County paid $77M in settlements for police misconduct: report

A new Washington Post investigation into police departments across the nation shows Riverside County paid out tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer's money to settle lawsuits over police misconduct.

The report looks at some of the nation's largest police and sheriff's departments and the combined $3.2 billion dollars paid out to settle lawsuits and claims of wrongdoing.

From 2010 to 2020, Riverside County paid out $77 million, according to the investigation, including $63 million for excessive force cases and $12 million for false arrests.

Of the 25 departments investigated, Riverside County paid more than 18 of them, including those in Seattle, Phoenix, Dallas and Miami.

Riverside County was only behind 5 major cities including Los Angeles and New York.

With 2.5 million residents, Riverside County spent significantly more ($77M) than nearby Orange County, which has 3.2 million residents but only paid out $14 million.

Some RSO deputies were repeatedly responsible for settlements.

Deputy Frederick Martinez had three cases of excessive force that totaled $2.3 million.

Deputy Michael Heuer had four cases, including three for excessive force and one for false arrest. They totaled more than $1.8 million.

Deputy Louis Kerr had three excessive force cases totaling $1.1 million.