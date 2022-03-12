BNP Paribas Super Saturday: Top players serve up inside the Tennis Garden; Local star Desirae Krawczyk opens up

It was yet another stunning day at Tennis Paradise, on and off the court. The tournament is in full swing and Saturday featured numerous of the top men and women's players.

Rafa Gets Tested

(4) Rafael Nadal played his first match of the tournament and across the net was the talented young American Sebastian Korda.

Nadal came out firing and cruised in the first set, but Korda showcased his tennis grit and forced a third set. A third set in which Korda was up 5-2!

But you don't beat Nadal unless you cross the finish line and Rafa clawed back and won the match 6-2, 1-6, 7-6.

you mess with the bull, you get the horns 🇪🇸🐂🔥 https://t.co/ZRKSKtMA7R — Blake Arthur (@BlakeArthur24) March 13, 2022

1-1 with Desirae Krawczyk

After her opening round win last night, we caught up with Palm Desert Alum and 3-time Grand Slam champion Desirae Krawczyk.

Athletes aren't just athletes. They're people! Enjoyed catching up with @desiraekrawczyk outside the court 🎾 and finding out some of her favorites.



Get to know Desirae! Starting with what sport she would pursue...aside from tennis 🤔@KESQ @WTA @WTA_insider @BlakeArthur24 pic.twitter.com/6CeCjooPNK — Bailey Arredondo (@BaileyKESQ) March 13, 2022

And instead of predominantly asking about her match and tennis, we felt it was a great opportunity for us to get to know Krawczyk. Starting with what sport she would of tried to play professionally if not for tennis?

Krawczyk: I would try soccer, I'm not sure how my foot work is but that would be fun!

Q: Favorite animal?

Krawczyk: Dogs. I love dogs, but I honestly love every single animal. Dogs, dolphins, those are my favorites.

Q: What kind of music do you listen to?

Krawczyk: Love country, I listen to some rap. Little bit of everything actually.

Q: Do you have any pre-game music that you always go to?

Krawczyk: I've got a few, I've got some Kygo, some country in there. Lady Gaga too so a little bit of everything.

Q: Breakfast, Lunch, or Dinner?

Krawczyk: Dinner. I love pasta, I have it almost every single day on the road. Love it, can't get sick of it.

Q: Favorite male tennis player of all time?

Krawczyk: Rafael Nadal. I love him. Hi Rafa!

The quest for her hometown title continues tomorrow as Krawczyk and her partner Demi Shuurs will face Marie Bouzkova/Lucie Hradecka on Stadium 9. They are the 4th match of the day.

American's Scores

Top American seed on the men's side (17) Reilly Opelka DEF. Lorenzo Musetti 6-1 6-4.

(5) Stefanos Tsitsipas DEF. Jack Sock in a 3-set marathon 7-6, 3-6, 7-6.

And Amanda Anisimova was forced to retire from her match with Leylah Fernandez.

