Nevada Highway Patrol attrition drawing union attention

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Nevada Highway Patrol job vacancies resulting from troopers leaving for better-paying law enforcement jobs elsewhere has a union official calling for immediate legislative action. Gov. Steve Sisolak last month acknowledged what he termed “a big problem” with unfilled jobs and said he’ll propose raises for state police officers next year if he’s re-elected. Nevada Police Union representative Wayne Dice told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that troopers can’t wait 17 months. The union had 735 members last September, but Dice said at least 30 members left the first two months of 2022 and that most departed for better pay and benefits.