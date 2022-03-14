Volunteers needed for free healthcare clinic coming to Indio March 25-27
Free dental, vision and medical care will be offered to underserved and underinsured individuals, veterans,
seniors, and families in Riverside and surrounding Counties on March 25-27, 2022, at the Riverside County
Fairgrounds in Indio, CA. More than 150 volunteer healthcare professionals from throughout California are
projected to provide needed care for an anticipated 750 people per day. All services are FREE; clinic
participants do NOT need proof of insurance, employment, income, residency, immigration status or an ID to
receive them.
A vision lab will produce free prescription eyeglasses on-site. Dentistry will include x-rays, cleanings,
fillings, and extractions. Medical doctors will provide consultations, general health exams, and chiropractic
services will also be available at the clinic.
All clinic services will be offered on a first come, first serve basis, as capacity allows. No wristband
distribution this year. Patients will line up outside the main clinic gate and will then be directed inside the
clinic based on the service they wish to receive.
For more information on how to receive services, types of services offered, and COVID-19 clinic safety procedures/requirements, please visit the patient FAQ page on
californiacareforce.org or call the office at 916-749-4170.
Professional volunteers are still needed in numerous capacities including oral surgeons, general dentists,
dental hygienists, pharmacists, acupuncturists/chiropractors, medical doctors, ophthalmologists, and
optometrists.
General volunteers are also needed to assist in all areas of the clinic- no healthcare
experience necessary.
Volunteer information can also be found at californiacareforce.org
