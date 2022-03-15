Development in the valley is exploding, but is affordable housing left behind?
The price for homes in the Coachella Valley is skyrocketing, as are concerns about affordable housing options.
The median price of an existing, single-family home in Riverside County was $605,030 in February, up from $590,000 in January and$519,500 one year ago, the California Association of Realtors reported today.
Statewide, the average median home price rose to $771,270, up from$765,610 in January and $699,000 in January 2021.
Total sales of existing, single-family houses in California were down4.5% from January and 8.2% from February 2021, to a total of 424,640 inFebruary. Southern California saw a 9.9% decrease in total home sales overFebruary 2021.
When news broke last month that Disney is developing a master-planned residential community in Rancho Mirage, Melissa Daniels with Lift to Rise began questioning how people who work at such luxury resorts can support their families – is it sustainable for them to live in the Coachella Valley?
