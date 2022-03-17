An effort by Cathedral City parents to keep their daughter’s killer behind bars gets national attention

The parents of Nicole Crystal Sinkule continue their efforts to keep their daughter's murderer behind bars.

On October 16, 2005, 25-year-old Sinkule was brutally murdered in her sleep while living in Oceanside.

Sinkule's boyfriend at the time, Eric Nathaniel Marum, was convicted in her death and was serving 16-years to life in prison in Sacramento.

But on November 18, 2021 Marum was granted a recommendation for parole by 2 Commissioners of the California Board of Parole.

Sinkule grew up in Cathedral City and attended high school there.

Claudia and Glenn Sinkule have created a petition online, with hopes to get enough support to stop Marum from being released.

On Thursday, News Channel 3's Samantha Lomibao joined the Sinkules, along with the investigator in the case and a San Diego Deputy District attorney, in a national podcast "Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."

Tune in at 3pm to hear why the Sinkules hope this gets the attention of Governor Gavin Newsom.