Palm Springs Walk of the Stars honors David Lee with 449th star

Nine-time Emmy award-winning writer, director, and producer, David Lee was honored with a star on the Walk of the Stars Palm Springs.

The ceremony took place at the Downtown Park behind the stage.

Have you ever walked the #PalmSpringsWalkofTheStars?!



Today @ 3 p.m. the @PSpringsChamber is honoring writer, director and producer David Lee with the 449th star 🤩 tune into @KESQ at 5 p.m. to watch the ceremony highlights!



This event is open to the public! #PalmSprings pic.twitter.com/JDDMk6KSSn — Bianca Ventura (@BiancavKESQ) March 18, 2022

Lee is most known for writing and producing The Jeffersons and Cheers, along with co-creating and directing Wings and Fraiser.

No stranger to Palm Springs, Lee is a local resident and contributes to the area's arts. He's known for supporting to the Palm Springs art Museum, the Annenberg theater, and many more venues in the area.

His most recent contribution was a generous 5 million dollar pledge to the Palms Springs Plaza Theatre.

David Lee, along with members of the cast and crew will hold a fundraiser at the Plaza Theatre on March 19 starting at 1 p.m. The event will raise funds for the restoration of the Plaza Theatre.

Attendees can expect to see a behind-the-scenes look at the making of Frasier's pilot episode. There will also be a meet and greet from 3 to 4 p.m.

For more details and ticket prices click HERE.

WATCH: David Lee and JR Roberts discuss efforts to save the historic Plaza Theatre