David Lee and JR Roberts discuss efforts to save the historic Plaza Theatre

Producers and actors of the famous TV comedy Frasier will be taking part in a fundraiser event later this month for the Palm Springs Plaza Theatre.

The show's co-creator, David Lee, a Palm Springs resident recently donated $5 million to help restore the theatre.

News Channel 3's Peter Daut spoke with Lee as well as the president of the Plaza Theatre Foundation JR Roberts about the upcoming event and why the theatre is important to our community.

The event will take place on March 19 at 1 p.m. at the Plaza Theatre in downtown Palm Springs.

To purchase tickets, visit www.savetheplazatheatreps.com