Arizona House approves business property tax cut

By BOB CHRISTIE

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Republican backers of a big property tax break for businesses had to lean on a fellow GOP lawmaker to get her switch her vote, but the tax cut is now closer to heading to Republican Gov. Doug Ducey for his certain signature. Wednesday’s party-line 31-28 victory for Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard’s bill came after he teamed up with House GOP leaders to pressure Rep. Brenda Barton to change her vote to yes. A minor House amendment means a second Senate vote is needed first. it’s the second year in a row that the Legislature has handed out property tax cuts to businesses over the objection of minority Democrats.