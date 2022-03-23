Funding for free COVID testing ending, some local sites will still aid uninsured

Millions of uninsured Americans may find it harder to find a free COVID-19 test now that the federal funds supporting the Uninsured Program have run out.

Congress has yet to pass a new COVID-19 funding bill. Starting midnight on Tuesday, there will not be enough funds to cover COVID tests and treatment bills for uninsured people.

The White House released a fact sheet last week outlining the consequences of the lack of COVID funding if Congress does not take action.

White House officials said, "the Uninsured Program will stop accepting new claims for testing and treatment due to lack of sufficient funds. Providers will no longer be able to submit claims for providing these services to uninsured individuals, forcing providers to either absorb the cost or turn away people who are uninsured, increasing the disparity in access to critically needed health care and putting additional burdens on safety net providers."

But the uninsured still have options. There are several Curative COVID testing sites across the Coachella Valley. Their website says, "there is no out of pocket cost for the test and it's available for both insured and uninsured; insured must provide insurance information."

Click here to book a testing appointment with Curative. Some of their local sites include the Palm Springs Convention Center, La Quinta Wellness Center, and Coachella City Hall.

You can also still order your free rapid at-home tests from the federal government on their website.

Starting on April 5, the Uninsured Program will also stop accepting vaccination claims due to a lack of sufficient funds.

Watch News Channel 3 at 11 p.m. for how Riverside County is responding to the endings of federal funding for free COVID testing and how they plan to assist the uninsured.