Police in Desert Hot Springs were investigating a shooting on Tuesday night.

Investigators were called to the scene on Cahuilla Ave. near Ocotillo Rd. and Palm Dr. around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

They said that one man was shot in the torso and taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not have information on a suspect.

The roads were closed as police investigated.

