Mesa man faces murder charges after high-speed crash kills 2

MESA, Ariz. (AP) — Authorities say a Mesa man is facing second-degree murder charges after a high-speed crash left an elderly couple dead. Police say 21-year-old Gezane Izreal Cabanillas-Lape allegedly was driving 101 mph in a 45 mph zone at the time of Tuesday evening’s collision with a mini-van on a Mesa street. They say 82-year-old Ronald Hettich was a passenger in the mini-van being driven by his wife and he was declared dead at the scene. Police say 80-year-old Irma Hettich died at a hospital from serious injuries suffered in the crash. A probable cause statement released Wednesday by police said Cabanillas-Lape didn’t show any signs of drug or alcohol impairment. Investigators cited “reckless high speed” as the cause of the fatal crash.