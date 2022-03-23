No decision on La Quinta surf park proposal

The La Quinta City Planning Commission will meet again in April to decide the fate of a controversial proposed surf park.

The commission met Tuesday evening and heard seven hours of city presentations and public comments on the Coral Mountain Resort. The hearing ended well after midnight without a vote for or against the project.

The resort would include a 17-acre private wave pool for surfers located just off Madison Street between Avenues 58 and 60.

Some would-be neighbors have voiced their concerns about lighting from high towers, traffic, and noise pollution, also its use of water in the desert, as the state battles continuing water shortages.

A report from the city claims the project would have few impacts.

City staff had presented an environmental impact report on the proposed project at the hearing addressing community concerns and recommending the project's approval.

Dozens of upset residents lined up to express their opinions and concerns about the project.

Supporters cited a potential boost in tourism, economic benefits, and a draw for young people to enjoy.

The commission will continue the meeting April 12.

