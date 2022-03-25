Only 30% of vaccinated have gotten a third booster; will a fourth soon be necessary?

To help fend off another wave of Covid-19, people will need a fourth dose of vaccine, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla told CBS on Sunday.

“Many variants are coming, and Omicron was the first one that was able to evade — in a skillful way — the immune protection that we’re giving,” Bourla told CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

“The protection we are getting from the third (dose) it is good enough — actually quite good for hospitalizations and deaths,” Bourla said.

But protection after three doses is “not that good against infections” and “doesn’t last very long” when faced with a variant like Omicron.

“It is necessary, a fourth (dose) for right now,” Bourla told CBS.

Dr. Alan Williamson with Eisenhower Health said only 30 percent of vaccinated people have gotten a third dose.

