CRT In Class: Local school district admits lessons on race, gender, and privilege were potentially biased

A News Channel 3 I-Team investigation reveals Critical Race Theory, also known as CRT, in front of Coachella Valley students.

The Desert Sands Unified School District admits some recent lessons involving race, gender, Christianity, and privilege were out-of-bounds at La Quinta High School.

Screenshot from a lesson some students at La Quinta High School completed the district later said was potentially biased.

The lessons had a profound impact on at least one student in the class who described feeling singled out and made to feel guilty. The student said to I-Team Investigator Jeff Stahl, “I don’t think this should have been in an English class. If it was more of a history lesson about the history of our country then I wouldn’t have had a problem with it. But we didn’t learn anything in this lesson. It was just like, ‘If you have any of these things, you should feel bad. If you don’t, then just carry on with your day.’”

Administrators insist CRT is not taught within the school district and that only the lesson’s resource materials shown to students in an English class, contained CRT ideology. Administrators at La Quinta High School never notified the parents of the students of the week-long lesson they completed in November and that it was out of bounds.

"Actions are being taken to rectify the situation." Mary Perry, DSUSD spokeswoman

We asked the Desert Sands Unified School District about the subject matter of the in-class and assigned work. A district spokeswoman, Mary Perry, replied with written responses admitting the teacher “had potentially presented a biased position.” Perry added that the “administration addressed the situation and determined that the lesson was not in alignment with the district-adopted curriculum.” “Actions are being taken to rectify the situation,” Perry continued.

Jeff Stahl spoke with the school’s Principal, Dr. Rudy Wilson asking why parents were never notified of the classroom incident, including the family that contacted the I-Team about it. Wilson said, “Had the family reached out to me I would have certainly had the conversation. As we speak, I still don’t know which family you’re referring to.”

We also asked him about what corrective actions were taken to rectify the situation. Wilson said, “As a general staff, the correct answer is ‘we addressed the issue.’

There are significant disagreements, even among experts, about the precise definition of Critical Race Theory. The California School Boards Association says CRT states “racism is embedded in American systems and institutions and part of everyday life,” and “woven into public policy.”

Other scholars and parents criticize the emphasis that CRT puts on race as opposed to economic class or other factors.” They say “CRT was developed by left-leaning legal scholars, some of whom were neo-Marxist,” and divides people by claiming some are oppressors and others oppressed.

